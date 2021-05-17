Elliott Statement on AT&T

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. today released the following statement on behalf of Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg regarding AT&T's (NYSE: T) plan to merge media assets with Discovery:

"It has been a transformational year at AT&T year since John Stankey took over as CEO, and today's announcement represents another impressive step in the Company's recent evolution. AT&T has now executed on its promise to streamline operations and re-focus on its core businesses, all while improving operational execution, enhancing its financial position and advancing its corporate governance. As investors, Elliott supports AT&T in its efforts to best position the company for future success."

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages more than $44 billion of assets. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

(212) 478-2017

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-att-301292551.html

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.