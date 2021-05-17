Regeneron and Weis Markets Head Up the Do Nothing Club

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Regeneron and Weis Markets Head Up the Do Nothing Club

Sometimes the best buys are in stocks that have done nothing for a while

Author's Avatar
John Dorfman
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Stocks that soar or plunge get all the attention.

But sometimes the best buys are in stocks that have done nothing for a while. That's why, each year around this time, I write about my Do Nothing Club.

Members of this club are stocks that are not far from where they were a month ago, and also a year ago.

Here are four I like.

Regeneron

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (

REGN, Financial) is based in Tarrytown, New York, right next to Sleepy Hollow. It's a biotech company that specializes in eye disease but also is working in other areas.

Remarkably, the stock is a little below where it was a year ago. That strikes me as odd, since Regeneron boasts an operating profit margin of 43% in the past four quarters, and its 10-year revenue growth has averaged 30% a year.

The only way I can explain this paradox is that Regeneron stock was too popular a few years ago and has gradually been working off its overvaluation. The stock's price was 130 times earnings back in 2014. The ratio has steadily shrunk since then to 15 recently, which I consider a bargain.

Weis Markets

Investors have pretty much given up on Weis Markets Inc. (

WMK, Financial). Its stock has been stagnant not only for the past month and year, but for most of the past decade.

Spruce Point Capital, a short selling firm, posted a negative piece about Weis in 2018. It said that Weis was losing market share to low-cost competitors Aldi and Lidl, and that its prices were 15% to 20% higher than those of peers.

I think Spruce Point often does good research, but in my opinion it took too dark a view of this company. I like Weis for several reasons, one of which is that it has more cash than debt.

Weis has showed a profit for at least 30 consecutive years. And its stock is modestly priced at 121 times earnings and 0.35 times revenue.

Like most grocery chains, Weis showed a sharp increase in sales during the pandemic last year. With many stores closed and supermarkets open, they were bound to do well. I don't expect that success to repeat, but at today's stock price, I think there's room for capital gains.

State Auto

Very cheap is State Auto Financial Corp. (

STFC, Financial), which sells for a mere 6 times recent earnings and for less than book value (corporate net worth per share).

Based in Columbus, Ohio, State Auto is a property and casualty insurer, selling auto, homeowners and commercial policies. Profits have rarely been great here, but the company did manage to show black ink in 12 of the past 15 years.

Quite a few State Auto executives bought their own company's stock in late 2020 -- a good sign in my opinion. I also like the company's balance sheet, with debt only 13% of book value.

Hills Bancorp

I define a small-capitalization stock as one with a market value of less than $1 billion. State Auto is small with an $829 million market cap. Hills Bancorp (

HBIA, Financial) is smaller yet at $598 million.

Based in Hills, Iowa, the company does some agricultural lending, along with all of the standard functions you'd expect from a smallish bank. It has a 22-year streak of profits going.

When I look at bank stocks, I want to see a return on assets of 1.00% or better. Hills Bancorp has met that standard eleven years in a row.

Conventional wisdom says that rising interest rates are good for banks. I think that's mostly true, and I believe that interest rates will gradually rise in the next two years.

Past results

Before today, I've written about the Do Nothing Club 17 times (starting in 1999). My recommendations in this series have been profitable 14 times, and beaten the Standard & Poor's 500 Index nine times.

The average one-year return has been 9.82%, barely edging out the S&P 500 at 9.75%.

However, the average three-year return has been above 32%, nicely beating the index, which averaged a bit over 23%.

Bear in mind that my column results are hypothetical: They don't reflect actual trades, trading costs or taxes. These results shouldn't be confused with the performance of portfolios I manage for clients. Also, past performance doesn't predict future results.

My picks from a year ago returned 44.21%, but the S&P was up almost as much, 44.03%. My best pick from a year ago was Cummins Inc. (

CMI, Financial), which returned about 68%. My worst was Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX, Financial), which advanced less than 13%.

Disclosure: I don't own the stocks discussed today, personally or for clients.

John Dorfman is chairman of Dorfman Value Investments LLC in Boston, and a syndicated columnist. His firm or clients may own or trade securities discussed in this column. He can be reached at [email protected].

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar
John Dorfman founded Dorfman Value Investments in 1999. Previously he was a Senior Special Writer for The Wall Street Journal, executive editor of Consumer Reports, and a managing director at Dreman Value Management. His syndicated column appears on Tuesdays on this website and also in the Pittsburgh Tribune Review, Ohio.com, Virginian Pilot and Omaha World Herald.