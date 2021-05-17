Logo
Southeastern Asset Management Buys Biogen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, JOYY Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co, PotlatchDeltic Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Southeastern Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, JOYY Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co, PotlatchDeltic Corp, MGM Resorts International, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Southeastern Asset Management owns 24 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Mason Hawkins 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+hawkins/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mason Hawkins
  1. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 62,113,933 shares, 17.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  2. CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 29,541,009 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8%
  3. Mattel Inc (MAT) - 16,147,300 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
  4. General Electric Co (GE) - 21,657,820 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.1%
  5. Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 3,413,828 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17%
New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)


Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $283.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 603,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)


Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.972800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 357,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)


Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 626,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03.

Sold Out: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01.

Reduced: General Electric Co (GE)

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 33.1%. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.59%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 21,657,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 20.24%. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 5,625,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 21.44%. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 1,270,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 20.15%. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $11.83, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 12,778,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mason Hawkins. Also check out:


1. Mason Hawkins's Undervalued Stocks

2. Mason Hawkins's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Mason Hawkins's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Mason Hawkins keeps buying
