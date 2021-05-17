Southeastern Asset Management Buys Biogen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, JOYY Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co, PotlatchDeltic Corp

New Purchases: BIIB, BABA, YY,

BIIB, BABA, YY, Reduced Positions: GE, CNX, H, MGM, AMG, BIDU, ESRT, LUMN, MAT, WMB, CMCSA, FDX, LAZ, GHC, DEI, CNHI,

GE, CNX, H, MGM, AMG, BIDU, ESRT, LUMN, MAT, WMB, CMCSA, FDX, LAZ, GHC, DEI, CNHI, Sold Out: DD, PCH, TCOM, FWONA,

Investment company Southeastern Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Biogen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, JOYY Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co, PotlatchDeltic Corp, MGM Resorts International, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Southeastern Asset Management owns 24 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mason Hawkins 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+hawkins/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mason Hawkins

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 62,113,933 shares, 17.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 29,541,009 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8% Mattel Inc (MAT) - 16,147,300 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29% General Electric Co (GE) - 21,657,820 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.1% Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 3,413,828 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17%

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $283.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 603,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.972800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 357,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 626,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03.

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01.

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 33.1%. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.59%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 21,657,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 20.24%. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 5,625,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 21.44%. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 1,270,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 20.15%. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $11.83, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 12,778,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.