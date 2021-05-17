Southeastern Asset Management Buys Biogen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, JOYY Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co, PotlatchDeltic Corp

- New Purchases: BIIB, BABA, YY,
- Reduced Positions: GE, CNX, H, MGM, AMG, BIDU, ESRT, LUMN, MAT, WMB, CMCSA, FDX, LAZ, GHC, DEI, CNHI,
- Sold Out: DD, PCH, TCOM, FWONA,
For the details of
Mason Hawkins 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+hawkins/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 62,113,933 shares, 17.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
- CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 29,541,009 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8%
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 16,147,300 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 21,657,820 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.1%
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 3,413,828 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17%
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $283.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 603,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.972800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 357,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 626,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03.Sold Out: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01.Reduced: General Electric Co (GE)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 33.1%. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.59%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 21,657,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 20.24%. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 5,625,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc by 21.44%. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $160.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 1,270,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 20.15%. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $11.83, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 12,778,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.
