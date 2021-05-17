Joho Capital Buys Global Payments Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Cognex Corp

New Purchases: CDAY, APH, ADSK, UBER, SPG,

CDAY, APH, ADSK, UBER, SPG, Added Positions: GPN, DT, EEFT, PFGC, STZ, PG, EL, GOOGL, ECL, NOW,

GPN, DT, EEFT, PFGC, STZ, PG, EL, GOOGL, ECL, NOW, Reduced Positions: BABA, MSFT,

BABA, MSFT, Sold Out: FND, CGNX,

Investment company Joho Capital Current Portfolio ) buys Global Payments Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Amphenol Corp, Autodesk Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Cognex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joho Capital. As of 2021Q1, Joho Capital owns 21 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robert Karr 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robert+karr/current-portfolio/portfolio

Robert Karr

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 743,200 shares, 27.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 570,891 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.34% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 595,455 shares, 18.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.31% Livent Corp (LTHM) - 3,777,080 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 469,939 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%

Joho Capital initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 185,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 52,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $271.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.200500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $196.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 595,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 5465.15%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 734,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 211.02%. The purchase prices were between $46.36 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $52.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $236.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $293.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Joho Capital sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Joho Capital sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $75.19 and $93.99, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Joho Capital reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.34%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.972800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.3%. Joho Capital still held 570,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.