Joho Capital Buys Global Payments Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Cognex Corp

- New Purchases: CDAY, APH, ADSK, UBER, SPG,
- Added Positions: GPN, DT, EEFT, PFGC, STZ, PG, EL, GOOGL, ECL, NOW,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, MSFT,
- Sold Out: FND, CGNX,
For the details of
Robert Karr 's stock buys and sells,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 743,200 shares, 27.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 570,891 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.34%
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 595,455 shares, 18.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.31%
- Livent Corp (LTHM) - 3,777,080 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 469,939 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
Joho Capital initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 185,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Joho Capital initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 52,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Joho Capital initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $271.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Joho Capital initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.200500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Joho Capital initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Joho Capital added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $196.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 595,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Joho Capital added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 5465.15%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 734,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Joho Capital added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 211.02%. The purchase prices were between $46.36 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $52.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Joho Capital added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $236.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Joho Capital added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Joho Capital added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $293.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Joho Capital sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
Joho Capital sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $75.19 and $93.99, with an estimated average price of $83.47.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Joho Capital reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.34%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.972800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.3%. Joho Capital still held 570,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.
