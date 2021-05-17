Joho Capital Buys Global Payments Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Cognex Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Joho Capital Buys Global Payments Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Cognex Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Joho Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Amphenol Corp, Autodesk Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Cognex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joho Capital. As of 2021Q1, Joho Capital owns 21 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Robert Karr 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robert+karr/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Robert Karr
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 743,200 shares, 27.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 570,891 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.34%
  3. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 595,455 shares, 18.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.31%
  4. Livent Corp (LTHM) - 3,777,080 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  5. Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 469,939 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)


Joho Capital initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 185,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)


Joho Capital initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 52,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)


Joho Capital initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $271.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)


Joho Capital initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.200500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)


Joho Capital initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Joho Capital added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $196.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 595,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Joho Capital added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 5465.15%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 734,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Joho Capital added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 211.02%. The purchase prices were between $46.36 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $52.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Joho Capital added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 53.10%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $236.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Joho Capital added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Joho Capital added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $293.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Joho Capital sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

Joho Capital sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $75.19 and $93.99, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Joho Capital reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.34%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.972800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.3%. Joho Capital still held 570,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Robert Karr. Also check out:


1. Robert Karr's Undervalued Stocks

2. Robert Karr's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Robert Karr's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Robert Karr keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider