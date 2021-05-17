Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: EMB, IWF, QQQ, HYG, IDU, IBB, XLP, XLV, BA, PLM,
- Added Positions: SWKS, SPY, MMM, LRCX, CWB, EA, EFA, NYF, NOC, IWB, PEP, XEL, PAYX, IWM, TROW, DVY, VEA, FB, PSA, GOOGL, KMB, OHI, AMZN, AOM,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, AGG, SHY, IWV, MDY, IEF, AAPL, MCO, EW, RTX, NVDA, UNP, OSK, V, NKE, NSC, MUB, CRM, ABBV, FISV, COF, XLK, PLD, IAGG, LMT, JPM, ABT, ETN, CVX, AMT, AMGN, CMCSA, BLK, BSX, FIS, AMAT, AVGO, WM, INTC, ES, AOR, XOM,
- Sold Out: IWN, IEI, TLH, MSFT, IWS, FLOT, XLF, TIP, WEC, IWD, DFS, COST, LQD, ORCL, ADI, XLNX, CMI, SHV, PEAK, GPC, OGE, NXPI, MU, ALGN, PYPL, FSKR, PG, TMO, RY, CSCO, EVRG, TSLA, BRK.B, GOOG, AOA, VV, VO, ADBE, D, HRL, EPR, BMI, ISRG, CDXC, KIM,
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 26,784 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.54%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 59,327 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.82%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,568 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.50%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 41,292 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 73,266 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 73,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $249.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 15,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.688200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 28,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.95 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 237.54%. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $161.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 26,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 202.50%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 78,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in 3M Co by 415.54%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 15,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 598.08%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $580.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 25,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 68.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 82,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 722.04%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $137.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 22,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.52%. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.22%. Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. still held 2,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.
