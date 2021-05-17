Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, 3M Co, Lam Research Corp, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Midwest Professional Planners, LTD.. As of 2021Q1, Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Midwest Professional Planners, LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/midwest+professional+planners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Midwest Professional Planners, LTD.
  1. Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 26,784 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.54%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 59,327 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.82%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,568 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.50%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 41,292 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06%
  5. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 73,266 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 73,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $249.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 15,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.688200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 28,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.95 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 237.54%. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $161.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 26,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 202.50%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 78,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in 3M Co by 415.54%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 15,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 598.08%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $580.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 25,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 68.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 82,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 722.04%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $137.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 22,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.52%. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.22%. Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. still held 2,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Midwest Professional Planners, LTD.. Also check out:

1. Midwest Professional Planners, LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Midwest Professional Planners, LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Midwest Professional Planners, LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider