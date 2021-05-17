Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: EMB, IWF, QQQ, HYG, IDU, IBB, XLP, XLV, BA, PLM,

Investment company Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, 3M Co, Lam Research Corp, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Midwest Professional Planners, LTD.. As of 2021Q1, Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 26,784 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.54% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 59,327 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.82% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,568 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.50% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 41,292 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 73,266 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 73,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $249.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 15,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.688200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 28,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.95 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 237.54%. The purchase prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06. The stock is now traded at around $161.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 26,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 202.50%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 78,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in 3M Co by 415.54%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 15,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 598.08%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $580.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 25,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 68.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 82,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 722.04%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $137.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 22,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.52%. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.22%. Midwest Professional Planners, LTD. still held 2,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.