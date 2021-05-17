Logo
Albar Capital Ltd Buys Applied Materials Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Corteva Inc, Sells Dow Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Visteon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Albar Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Corteva Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, sells Dow Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Visteon Corp, Deere, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albar Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Albar Capital Ltd owns 20 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Albar Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/albar+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Albar Capital Ltd
  1. Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 386,702 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.76%
  2. Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 91,564 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.47%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 196,305 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 489,614 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 281.76%
  5. AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 153,081 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.60%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.73%. The holding were 196,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.27%. The holding were 470,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $133.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 137,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 604,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $107.01 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $115.53. The stock is now traded at around $139.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 67,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 473,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 281.76%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.197900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 489,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 112.47%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $316.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 91,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $88.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 386,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 115.41%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 280,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $144.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 153,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Sold Out: Visteon Corp (VC)

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Visteon Corp. The sale prices were between $117.38 and $145.14, with an estimated average price of $131.36.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Albar Capital Ltd. Also check out:

1. Albar Capital Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Albar Capital Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Albar Capital Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Albar Capital Ltd keeps buying
