Albar Capital Ltd Buys Applied Materials Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Corteva Inc, Sells Dow Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Visteon Corp

Investment company Albar Capital Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Corteva Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, sells Dow Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Visteon Corp, Deere, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albar Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Albar Capital Ltd owns 20 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 386,702 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.76% Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) - 91,564 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.47% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 196,305 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 489,614 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 281.76% AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 153,081 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.60%

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.73%. The holding were 196,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.27%. The holding were 470,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $133.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 137,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 604,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $107.01 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $115.53. The stock is now traded at around $139.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 67,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 473,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 281.76%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.197900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 489,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 112.47%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $316.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 91,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $88.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 386,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 115.41%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 280,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $144.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 153,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Visteon Corp. The sale prices were between $117.38 and $145.14, with an estimated average price of $131.36.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Albar Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.