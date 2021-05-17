Opti Capital Management, LP Buys Infinera Corp, Itron Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

For the details of Opti Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opti+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Opti Capital Management, LP
- Infinera Corp (INFN) - 104,517 shares, 52.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AT&T Inc (T) - 17,800 shares, 28.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.14%
- Itron Inc (ITRI) - 4,000 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
Opti Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Infinera Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 52.95%. The holding were 104,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Opti Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.68%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Opti Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Opti Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Opti Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Opti Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Opti Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment