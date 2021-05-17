Opti Capital Management, LP Buys Infinera Corp, Itron Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

New Purchases: INFN, ITRI,

Investment company Opti Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Infinera Corp, Itron Inc, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opti Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Opti Capital Management, LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Infinera Corp (INFN) - 104,517 shares, 52.95% of the total portfolio. New Position AT&T Inc (T) - 17,800 shares, 28.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.14% Itron Inc (ITRI) - 4,000 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio. New Position

Opti Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Infinera Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 52.95%. The holding were 104,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opti Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.68%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.