Atom Investors LP Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twitter Inc, Root Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Fluidigm Corp, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Atom Investors LP Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twitter Inc, Root Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Fluidigm Corp, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atom Investors LP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twitter Inc, Root Inc, Futu Holdings, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Fluidigm Corp, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, CarParts.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atom Investors LP. As of 2021Q1, Atom Investors LP owns 232 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atom Investors LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atom+investors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atom Investors LP
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 220,004 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.12%
  2. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 279,920 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.66%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 300,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,396 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.98%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,009 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.48%
New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 249,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Root Inc (ROOT)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 885,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 58,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 56,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $339.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 25,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.972800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 28,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 181.12%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 220,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3255.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lizhi Inc (LIZI)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Lizhi Inc by 469.72%. The purchase prices were between $3.3 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $4.623300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 701,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in AdvanSix Inc by 73.02%. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 188,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 144,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 788.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Sold Out: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Sold Out: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atom Investors LP. Also check out:

1. Atom Investors LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atom Investors LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atom Investors LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atom Investors LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider