Atom Investors LP Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twitter Inc, Root Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Fluidigm Corp, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Atom Investors LP Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twitter Inc, Root Inc, Futu Holdings, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Fluidigm Corp, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, CarParts.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atom Investors LP. As of 2021Q1, Atom Investors LP owns 232 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 220,004 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.12% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 279,920 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.66% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 300,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,396 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,009 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.48%

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 249,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 885,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 58,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 56,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $339.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 25,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.972800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 28,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 181.12%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 220,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3255.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Lizhi Inc by 469.72%. The purchase prices were between $3.3 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $4.623300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 701,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in AdvanSix Inc by 73.02%. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 188,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 144,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 788.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.