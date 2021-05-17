Atom Investors LP Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Twitter Inc, Root Inc, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Fluidigm Corp, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: TWTR, ROOT, FUTU, IHI, IBB, BABA, 40Y1, FB, MU, SCR, GBX, QELL, EHTH, FTCH, UPST, PEN, TLND, CRWD, FNKO, ADPT, INTC, HSII, AVT, SE, AMD, TLS, ACHC, MCK, SFIX, THC, FIVN, MPWR, TMUS, BE, MARA, BIDU, EPIX, SIMO, WORK, GOOG, TDY, RYI, CNK, EQH, JNCE, LAZR, EVBG, FSLR, RGLS, TPL, BK, SAVA, LEGN, NWL, VSAT, CHE, JNJ, MGY, AVDL, BHP, IRBT, KEX, PBF, W, ASLN, BYND, BLNK, BG, CYRX, DM, EBC, GILD, HOMB, IGMS, USMV, SEEL, AMC, CHK, CLSK, EHC, UAE, MREO, POWI, RVP, SFNC, VIRT, ITRI, PAYA, XL, AAOI, CORR, FRSX, GEO, HMHC, KOPN, MBI, SIEN, WPRT, ASXC, IVR, VTGN,
- Added Positions: IWM, AMZN, LIZI, XLV, SPY, ASIX, HEES, PD, ALXN, MBUU, LAUR, LPRO, DKS, AWK, VPG, NWPX, GDDY, ANTM, SHC, SEM, USFD, SLQT, IOVA, APPS, BRMK,
- Reduced Positions: XLF, XLP, ROST, ALKS, KRE, CLVT, V, MSFT, SNAP, ATVI, TPTX, INVA, LGND, RVLV, EFA, CSX, JAZZ, DISH, CNNE, DIS, ROP, ARVN, PODD, PRPL, OSK, AEO, BRK.A, MGNX, NNDM, EWA, QQQ, UBER, SAM, FOSL, WM, COTY, GS, SJW, SWTX, TGT, ATRA, KROS, UNG, PTGX, VLDR, JMIA, TVTY, PLT, EBIX, FTDR, HFC, GMDA, CYH, UTHR, JPM, TSE, IIIN, XHB, CP, LYFT, ETRN, MRTX, CAR, NGVT, PRTY, GPRO, AMT, NUS, ESI, LIN, VRT, OSTK, ICFI, BCOR, MD, SBS, COLB, FFIN, CHS, APRN, RIG, DCPH, NBR, ARR, DLB, WTRG, APO, IBIO, PLTR, APTS, WTI,
- Sold Out: FLDM, IRWD, PRTS, SHW, BIIB, XLU, MRSN, COUP, XLRE, FISV, CELH, CAH, SAIL, RH, MSTR, VUZI, WMT, XLI, PINS, CSGP, LBRDK, XRT, KDMN, CLW, FOUR, DHR, EEM, JKS, FLWS, DVA, AAPL, XLE, JACK, CALX, DECK, ATUS, USCR, OC, VYM, HRMY, CCL, XLY, MEI, MOH, DNMR, STMP, ARMK, ZNGA, COST, FRTA, KSS, PBI, GH, HAS, SCPL, NOW, XOP, SPB, ENPH, UHAL, KODK, UA, UAL, AWR, GPK, HCA, PLD, TTC, CSL, EQIX, SSYS, ADBE, ASMB, CCI, FSLY, FEYE, PEP, KO, LOPE, BMCH, EW, PG, VRM, OLMA, ROKU, CCOI, CMPS, PM, SKX, SKY, HLF, OAC, KZIA, KNSA, NLS, BA, CWT, DLR, RS, SBAC, SBNY, STLD, SUM, BBBY, LEN.B, MTZ, RCII, MTUM, AGIO, GOOGL, CVLT, DCT, GPMT, LNN, MFA, MAC, MDLZ, OZON, PAGP, MO, ARRY, CWST, CDXS, ESTC, EVRI, HRTX, ICPT, KHC, NRZ, PHR, STBA, VWO, WELL, ARE, AVB, CMBM, DVN, EQR, FIBK, HSY, INVH, LULU, PGNY, O, SUI, AMRN, AXP, BCC, CSIQ, CL, ELS, GIS, GSBD, HST, IMGN, MPW, CASH, MNST, NYCB, OHI, LRN, TSN, VER, VICI, VTR, VNET, AMH, APTO, BCRX, CTRE, CHCO, COMM, CXO, DAR, DRH, DRE, DNB, ESS, EL, EXR, FOE, FCF, GBCI, PEAK, ISBC, KIM, LADR, LAMR, LC, TAP, NAVI, NPTN, PTEN, PLAB, NX, RC, RIOT, SEER, SPWH, TRTX, UDR, UVE, WSBC, XHR, ATEN, NLY, ARI, CBAT, CSPR, CIM, CONN, EKSO, EQ, GT, HLIT, HOPE, KMDA, KOS, LILAK, PJ2N, SLM, SD, VLY, ZIXI, BCLI, NCMI,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 220,004 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 181.12%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 279,920 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.66%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 300,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,396 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,009 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.48%
Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 249,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Root Inc (ROOT)
Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 885,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 58,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Atom Investors LP initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 56,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Atom Investors LP initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $339.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 25,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Atom Investors LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.972800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 28,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Atom Investors LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 181.12%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 220,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3255.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lizhi Inc (LIZI)
Atom Investors LP added to a holding in Lizhi Inc by 469.72%. The purchase prices were between $3.3 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $4.623300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 701,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)
Atom Investors LP added to a holding in AdvanSix Inc by 73.02%. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 188,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)
Atom Investors LP added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 57.72%. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 144,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Atom Investors LP added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 788.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)
Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49.Sold Out: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)
Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55.Sold Out: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Atom Investors LP sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.
