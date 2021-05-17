Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

- New Purchases: WBA,
- Added Positions: GLD, SCHD, SPYG, FPE, VYM, DTH, DVY, RYT, SCHA, SCHM, PEP, CMCSA, IBM, ABBV, SCHV, VZ, QQQ, MRK, JNJ, INTC, XOM, CVX, SCHO, DD, CSCO, WEC, DOW, AMGN, CAH, AVGO, SCHZ, TSLA, CORP, MMM, MA, AMZN, PFE, BMY, HD, GLTR, T, WFC, VLO, TRV, PPG, JPM, EXC, EMR, CVS, ALL, IVV, LUV, RIGL, F, SCHW,
- Reduced Positions: FMBI, SCHE, COST, RDS.A, IMGN,
For the details of Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/providence+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 63,422 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,734 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) - 265,562 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,984 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,335 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.024000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.346000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 101,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (DTH)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.76 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.288700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $122.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 61.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment