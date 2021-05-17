Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

New Purchases: WBA,

Investment company Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 63,422 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,734 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) - 265,562 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,984 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,335 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.024000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 54.14%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.346000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 101,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.76 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.288700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $122.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 61.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.