Antara Capital LP Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, JD.com Inc, Sells Inventiva SA, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: VIAC, SRNGU, JD, CPUH, PDOT.U, FLEX, CTLP, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, SVOK, TBA, WPF, RMGBU, AAC, SCPL, ATMR.U, KVSA, SPGS.U, IPVF.U, AUPH, DRRX, FTEV.U, IPVA.U, NXU, YPF, AACQ, KAHC.U, AMPI.U, REV, SNPR, IPVIU, RXRAU, JWSM.U, DCRB, CLIM, ALUS, FVT, ISOS.U, BMBL,
- Reduced Positions: INVA, RBAC,
- Sold Out: IVA, ICPT,
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 430,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU) - 1,800,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 200,000 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH) - 1,161,749 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.16%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH)
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 1,161,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U)
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Inventiva SA (IVA)
Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Inventiva SA. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.35.Sold Out: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)
Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $27.93.
