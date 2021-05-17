Antara Capital LP Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, JD.com Inc, Sells Inventiva SA, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Antara Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, JD.com Inc, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Peridot Acquisition Corp II, sells Inventiva SA, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Antara Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Antara Capital LP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 430,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU) - 1,800,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. New Position JD.com Inc (JD) - 200,000 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH) - 1,161,749 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U) - 1,000,000 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.16%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 1,161,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Inventiva SA. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $19, with an estimated average price of $15.35.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $27.93.