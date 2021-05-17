Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Yatsen Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells CarGurus Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Vipshop Holdings

- New Purchases: AFRM, YSG, PDD, AMZN, SE, CZR, TPGY, ROKU, W, HUBS, YAHOY, RLX, YY,
- Added Positions: Z,
- Reduced Positions: EDU, CDLX, OUT,
- Sold Out: CARG, VNET, VIPS, MNSO, FTCH, PINS, BILI, OPEN, MTCH, PTON, SPLK, TAL, NET,
For the details of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hidden+lake+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 307,007 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG) - 1,953,450 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 145,729 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.01%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 140,221 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,260 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 307,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 1,953,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.35%. The holding were 140,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3255.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $217.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 62,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 145,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 145,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.Sold Out: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP. Also check out:
1. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hidden Lake Asset Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment