Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Yatsen Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells CarGurus Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Vipshop Holdings

New Purchases: AFRM, YSG, PDD, AMZN, SE, CZR, TPGY, ROKU, W, HUBS, YAHOY, RLX, YY,

AFRM, YSG, PDD, AMZN, SE, CZR, TPGY, ROKU, W, HUBS, YAHOY, RLX, YY, Added Positions: Z,

Z, Reduced Positions: EDU, CDLX, OUT,

EDU, CDLX, OUT, Sold Out: CARG, VNET, VIPS, MNSO, FTCH, PINS, BILI, OPEN, MTCH, PTON, SPLK, TAL, NET,

Investment company Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Yatsen Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sea, sells CarGurus Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Vipshop Holdings, MINISO Group Holding, Farfetch during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hidden+lake+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 307,007 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG) - 1,953,450 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 145,729 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.01% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 140,221 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,260 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 307,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 1,953,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.35%. The holding were 140,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3255.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $217.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 62,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 145,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 145,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.