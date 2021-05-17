Broad Bay Capital Management, LP Buys Elastic NV, Ferguson PLC, Liberty Braves Group, Sells Trex Co Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

- New Purchases: FERG, BATRK, NEBC, EVBG, PK, EB, LESL, BATRA, MSGS,
- Added Positions: ESTC,
- Reduced Positions: TREX, FICO, COLM, PLNT, FND, WSC, NGVT, TJX, CVCO, RPAY,
- Sold Out: ORLY, PRPL, HYFM, AAP,
For the details of Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+bay+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Broad Bay Capital Management, LP
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 4,006,000 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 1,658,000 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 1,245,000 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.63%
- Ingevity Corp (NGVT) - 1,180,000 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88%
- Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 814,000 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.41%
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 318,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Liberty Braves Group. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 1,310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp (NEBC)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Elastic NV by 321.28%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 594,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83.Sold Out: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.42 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $70.53.Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Broad Bay Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Broad Bay Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment