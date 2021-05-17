Broad Bay Capital Management, LP Buys Elastic NV, Ferguson PLC, Liberty Braves Group, Sells Trex Co Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

New Purchases: FERG, BATRK, NEBC, EVBG, PK, EB, LESL, BATRA, MSGS,

Investment company Broad Bay Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Elastic NV, Ferguson PLC, Liberty Braves Group, Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp, Everbridge Inc, sells Trex Co Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Columbia Sportswear Co, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Bay Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Broad Bay Capital Management, LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 4,006,000 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 1,658,000 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 1,245,000 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.63% Ingevity Corp (NGVT) - 1,180,000 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88% Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 814,000 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.41%

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 318,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Liberty Braves Group. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 1,310,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Elastic NV by 321.28%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 594,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.42 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $70.53.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49.