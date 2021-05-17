Logo
Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd Buys Pinterest Inc, Vipshop Holdings, TAL Education Group, Sells Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Weibo Corp, iHeartMedia Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, Vipshop Holdings, TAL Education Group, Etsy Inc, sells Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Weibo Corp, iHeartMedia Inc, Freshpet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/half+sky+capital+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd
  1. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 1,223,585 shares, 30.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96%
  2. General Mills Inc (GIS) - 783,615 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.59%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 153,858 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  4. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) - 1,668,964 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.1%
  5. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 126,571 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75%
New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 334,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 98,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.540400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 1,223,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 66.02%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $161.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 48,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd. Also check out:

1. Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd keeps buying
