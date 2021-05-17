Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd Buys Pinterest Inc, Vipshop Holdings, TAL Education Group, Sells Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Weibo Corp, iHeartMedia Inc

- New Purchases: VIPS, TAL,
- Added Positions: PINS, GIS, ETSY,
- Reduced Positions: SFM, FRPT, WDAY, FB,
- Sold Out: WB, IHRT,
For the details of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/half+sky+capital+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 1,223,585 shares, 30.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.96%
- General Mills Inc (GIS) - 783,615 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.59%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 153,858 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) - 1,668,964 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.1%
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 126,571 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75%
Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 334,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 98,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.540400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 1,223,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 66.02%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $161.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 48,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)
Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1.
