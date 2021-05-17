Claro Advisors LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Invesco, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: QQQ, XBI, FINX, FXR, LIT, SNA, VYM, VOX, SNOW, DRNA, WM, VTR, VIG, NTRS, AMAT, AMT, BBVA,

Investment company Claro Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys DraftKings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Biotech ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Invesco, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claro Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Claro Advisors LLC owns 206 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,164 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,552 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,698 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,483 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 123,430 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99%

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.688200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $126.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $253.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 246.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 32,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $381.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 66.13%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.