Claro Advisors LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Invesco, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, XBI, FINX, FXR, LIT, SNA, VYM, VOX, SNOW, DRNA, WM, VTR, VIG, NTRS, AMAT, AMT, BBVA,
- Added Positions: DKNG, LMBS, MSFT, VOO, DIS, IWP, CRM, TAN, VB, ARKG, ICLN, HD, GE, AMZN, MCD, PYPL, TSLA, SBUX, V, VEU, UPS, BMY, CRWD, AADR, IWM, HON, ABBV, VEA, CVS, ACWX, PEP, BDJ, PG, MDT, VGM, MRNA, SQ, VZ, CLX, LMT, JPM, FPE, GM, T, FIVG, JNJ, WFC, GD, BX, EMR, BA, TGT, ORCL, KO, RDVY, MMM, UBER, GOOG, GLD, QTEC, XLP, ITW, ADBE, CVX, CL, DD, XOM, FISV, GILD, IBM, NXPI, MRK, NVS, PFE, QCOM, AWK, SO, SYK, TJX, UNH, ETW, WMT, AQN, MO, CX, DUK, EW, IDXX, FXD, LIN, EEMV,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, IVV, VTV, FTSM, ITOT, IJR, ARKK, IJH, VTI, DFEB, FVD, VNQ, EFA, VTA, USMV, NFLX, NVO, VVR, PM, IAU, MUB, PLTR, COST, NVDA, BST, ADI, CARR, MA, TD, TXN, INTC, FAST, ABT, SCHE, BLK, NEE, GOOGL, NKE, PII, DOW, JAGX, XLY, IFV, TWTR, LOW, AMGN, AMD,
- Sold Out: IVZ, AIO, RPG, IJT, FDN, XLI, VXUS, GGG, NICE, UL, HQL, GFI, GLDG,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,164 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,552 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,698 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,483 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 123,430 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.99%
Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.688200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $126.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)
Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)
Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $253.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 246.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 32,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $381.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 66.13%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.Sold Out: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)
Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.
