Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys Oscar Health Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Hims & Hers Health Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, Twilio Inc, Lemonade Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Thrive Capital Management, LLC
- Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 32,859,064 shares, 64.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 3,934,950 shares, 20.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 15,303,963 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS.WS) - 85,578 shares, 0.03% of the total portfolio.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 12,134 shares, 0.02% of the total portfolio.
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 64.71%. The holding were 32,859,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.39%. The holding were 3,934,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.83%. The holding were 15,303,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.
