Velanne Asset Management Ltd Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vistra Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Discovery Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Frank's International NV

Investment company Velanne Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vistra Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells Discovery Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Frank's International NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Velanne Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Velanne Asset Management Ltd owns 18 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 236,268 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. New Position The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 95,581 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Vistra Corp (VST) - 888,848 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.88% Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 403,280 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 587,844 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%

Velanne Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.63%. The holding were 236,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Velanne Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86. The stock is now traded at around $215.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 888,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 60,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Velanne Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.