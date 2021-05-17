Velanne Asset Management Ltd Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vistra Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Discovery Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Frank's International NV

- New Purchases: RTX, HII,
- Added Positions: VST, JNJ, WAB,
- Reduced Positions: ZBH, FI, DIS, NCR, BSIG, HWM, Y, APAM, FOXA, BRK.B, SLB, ARGO,
- Sold Out: DISCA,
For the details of Velanne Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/velanne+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Velanne Asset Management Ltd
- Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 236,268 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 95,581 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 888,848 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.88%
- Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 403,280 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 587,844 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
Velanne Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.63%. The holding were 236,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86. The stock is now traded at around $215.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 888,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 60,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Velanne Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Velanne Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Velanne Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Velanne Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Velanne Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment