Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Buys Encompass Health Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Vontier Corp, Sells Strategic Education Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

Investment company Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Encompass Health Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Vontier Corp, International Game Technology PLC, American Well Corp, sells Strategic Education Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Airbnb Inc, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. owns 102 stocks with a total value of $803 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 1,987,383 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Vontier Corp (VNT) - 2,624,587 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.53% Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 964,669 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 287,677 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.01% International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 3,564,618 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.32%

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. initiated holding in Tribune Publishing Co. The purchase prices were between $14.61 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.281000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 56,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 70,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 252.22%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $87.5, with an estimated average price of $81.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 608,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 287,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 2,624,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 3,564,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. added to a holding in American Well Corp by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,234,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. added to a holding in Groupon Inc by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $30.94 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 71,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.