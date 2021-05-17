Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Buys Infosys, Sells Hollysys Automation Technologies, QIWI PLC, Costamare Inc

Investment company Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Infosys, sells Hollysys Automation Technologies, QIWI PLC, Costamare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
- New Purchases: INFY,
- Added Positions: BAP, PBR.A, VALE,
- Reduced Positions: HOLI, CMRE, BIDU, TX, IBN, YPF,
- Sold Out: QIWI,
For the details of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cape+ann+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd
- Ternium SA (TX) - 1,674,226 shares, 29.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.33%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 206,262 shares, 20.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.89%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 2,615,642 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 185,972 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06%
- Costamare Inc (CMRE) - 1,937,185 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.95%
Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: QIWI PLC (QIWI)
Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment