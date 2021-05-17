Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Buys Infosys, Sells Hollysys Automation Technologies, QIWI PLC, Costamare Inc

New Purchases: INFY,

Investment company Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Infosys, sells Hollysys Automation Technologies, QIWI PLC, Costamare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owns 10 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ternium SA (TX) - 1,674,226 shares, 29.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.33% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 206,262 shares, 20.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.89% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 2,615,642 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Credicorp Ltd (BAP) - 185,972 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06% Costamare Inc (CMRE) - 1,937,185 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.95%

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.73.