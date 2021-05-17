Rings Capital Management LLC Buys H&R Block Inc

Investment company Rings Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys H&R Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rings Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Rings Capital Management LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rings Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Rings Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rings Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rings Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rings Capital Management LLC keeps buying
For the details of Rings Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rings+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 235,820 shares, 43.85% of the total portfolio.
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 237,000 shares, 37.29% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,000 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 16,000 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 90,000 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.13%
Rings Capital Management LLC added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 91.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
