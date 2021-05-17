Rings Capital Management LLC Buys H&R Block Inc

Added Positions: HRB, BK,

Investment company Rings Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys H&R Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rings Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Rings Capital Management LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rings Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rings+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 235,820 shares, 43.85% of the total portfolio. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 237,000 shares, 37.29% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,000 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 16,000 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 90,000 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.13%

Rings Capital Management LLC added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 91.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.