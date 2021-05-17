Logo
Iron Triangle Partners LP Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Align Technology Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Exact Sciences Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, DexCom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Iron Triangle Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Align Technology Inc, AbbVie Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Encompass Health Corp, sells Exact Sciences Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, DexCom Inc, Heron Therapeutics Inc, Catalent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Triangle Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Iron Triangle Partners LP owns 27 stocks with a total value of $786 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Iron Triangle Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iron+triangle+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Iron Triangle Partners LP
  1. Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 775,000 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.00%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 160,000 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.81%
  3. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 370,000 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio.
  4. Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 200,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 500,000 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08%
New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $273.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $559.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $525.729300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $87.5, with an estimated average price of $81.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $258.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $411.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Conmed Corp (CNMD)

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Conmed Corp by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $111.35 and $130.59, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $141.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Sold Out: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.

Sold Out: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The sale prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Iron Triangle Partners LP. Also check out:

1. Iron Triangle Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Iron Triangle Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Iron Triangle Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Iron Triangle Partners LP keeps buying
