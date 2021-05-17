Iron Triangle Partners LP Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Align Technology Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Exact Sciences Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, DexCom Inc

- New Purchases: LH, ALGN, ABBV, LUNG, OSH, IDXX, DMTK, OHPAU,
- Added Positions: EHC, MOH, UNH, CNMD, HAE, PACB, NVRO, NVST,
- Reduced Positions: EXAS, VCEL, HZNP, GH, IQV, SGRY, OM,
- Sold Out: HCA, DXCM, HRTX, CTLT, DVA, OMI,
- Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 775,000 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.00%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 160,000 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.81%
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 370,000 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio.
- Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 200,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 500,000 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08%
Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $273.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $559.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)
Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $525.729300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $87.5, with an estimated average price of $81.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $258.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $411.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Conmed Corp (CNMD)
Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Conmed Corp by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $111.35 and $130.59, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $141.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.Sold Out: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $17.84.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76.Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.Sold Out: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The sale prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21.
