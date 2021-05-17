Iron Triangle Partners LP Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Align Technology Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Exact Sciences Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, DexCom Inc

New Purchases: LH, ALGN, ABBV, LUNG, OSH, IDXX, DMTK, OHPAU,

LH, ALGN, ABBV, LUNG, OSH, IDXX, DMTK, OHPAU, Added Positions: EHC, MOH, UNH, CNMD, HAE, PACB, NVRO, NVST,

EHC, MOH, UNH, CNMD, HAE, PACB, NVRO, NVST, Reduced Positions: EXAS, VCEL, HZNP, GH, IQV, SGRY, OM,

EXAS, VCEL, HZNP, GH, IQV, SGRY, OM, Sold Out: HCA, DXCM, HRTX, CTLT, DVA, OMI,

Investment company Iron Triangle Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Align Technology Inc, AbbVie Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Encompass Health Corp, sells Exact Sciences Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, DexCom Inc, Heron Therapeutics Inc, Catalent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Triangle Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Iron Triangle Partners LP owns 27 stocks with a total value of $786 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 775,000 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.00% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 160,000 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.81% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 370,000 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 200,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 500,000 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08%

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $273.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $559.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $525.729300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $87.5, with an estimated average price of $81.98. The stock is now traded at around $86.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $258.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $411.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP added to a holding in Conmed Corp by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $111.35 and $130.59, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $141.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $20.72, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.

Iron Triangle Partners LP sold out a holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The sale prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21.