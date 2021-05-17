Bleichroeder LP Buys Cassava Sciences Inc, Duos Technologies Group Inc, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, bluebird bio Inc

- New Purchases: DUOT, CNST, GBT, CMLF, HCAR, QUMU, YEXT, CELC, AJAX,
- Added Positions: SAVA, ATUS, MRNS, CRIS,
- Reduced Positions: IDN,
- Sold Out: TGTX, ORTX, BLUE, PRGX, XRX,
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 475,000 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio.
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 192,627 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio.
- Durect Corp (DRRX) - 26,414,656 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio.
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 500,000 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio.
- Intevac Inc (IVAC) - 4,949,355 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Duos Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $6.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 453,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 182,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCAR)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qumu Corp (QUMU)
Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Qumu Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.39 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 144,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)
Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 75.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.365800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.Sold Out: Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13.Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.
