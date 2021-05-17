Bleichroeder LP Buys Cassava Sciences Inc, Duos Technologies Group Inc, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, bluebird bio Inc

New Purchases: DUOT, CNST, GBT, CMLF, HCAR, QUMU, YEXT, CELC, AJAX,

DUOT, CNST, GBT, CMLF, HCAR, QUMU, YEXT, CELC, AJAX, Added Positions: SAVA, ATUS, MRNS, CRIS,

SAVA, ATUS, MRNS, CRIS, Reduced Positions: IDN,

IDN, Sold Out: TGTX, ORTX, BLUE, PRGX, XRX,

Investment company Bleichroeder LP Current Portfolio ) buys Cassava Sciences Inc, Duos Technologies Group Inc, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc, sells TG Therapeutics Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, bluebird bio Inc, PRGX Global Inc, Xerox Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bleichroeder LP. As of 2021Q1, Bleichroeder LP owns 73 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bleichroeder LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bleichroeder+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 475,000 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Linde PLC (LIN) - 192,627 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Durect Corp (DRRX) - 26,414,656 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 500,000 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Intevac Inc (IVAC) - 4,949,355 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Duos Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $6.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 453,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 182,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $35.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP initiated holding in Qumu Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.39 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 144,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 75.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.365800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

Bleichroeder LP sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.