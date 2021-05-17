Logo
Avidity Partners Management LP Buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Medtronic PLC, Seagen Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Avidity Partners Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Intuitive Surgical Inc, Medtronic PLC, Seagen Inc, Nuvation Bio Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Avantor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avidity Partners Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Avidity Partners Management LP owns 80 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Avidity Partners Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avidity+partners+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Avidity Partners Management LP
  1. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 2,077,200 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.19%
  2. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 3,650,500 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.72%
  3. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 4,985,100 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.09%
  4. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,024,200 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 240.27%
  5. Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 1,760,300 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Avidity Partners Management LP initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $821.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 139,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Avidity Partners Management LP initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $148.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 577,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

Avidity Partners Management LP initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 7,521,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Avidity Partners Management LP initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 427,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Avidity Partners Management LP initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $166.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 326,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Avidity Partners Management LP initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 815,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Avidity Partners Management LP added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 240.27%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,024,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Avidity Partners Management LP added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 2,077,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Avidity Partners Management LP added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 58.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 3,650,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Avidity Partners Management LP added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 142.11%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 598,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Avidity Partners Management LP added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 81.06%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,463,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Avidity Partners Management LP added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 113.46%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,049,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Avidity Partners Management LP sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Avidity Partners Management LP sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Avidity Partners Management LP sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Avidity Partners Management LP sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Avidity Partners Management LP sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Avidity Partners Management LP sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Avidity Partners Management LP. Also check out:

1. Avidity Partners Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Avidity Partners Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Avidity Partners Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Avidity Partners Management LP keeps buying
