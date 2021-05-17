Aufman Associates Inc Buys Crown Castle International Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Alcoa Corp, Sells Minerals Technologies Inc, SVB Financial Group, Amazon.com Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aufman Associates Inc Buys Crown Castle International Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Alcoa Corp, Sells Minerals Technologies Inc, SVB Financial Group, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aufman Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Alcoa Corp, Pinterest Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Minerals Technologies Inc, SVB Financial Group, Amazon.com Inc, NeoGenomics Inc, Owens & Minor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aufman Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Aufman Associates Inc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aufman Associates Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aufman+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aufman Associates Inc
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 151,218 shares, 27.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,171 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 445,017 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  4. Seagate Technology PLC (STX) - 116,826 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  5. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 23,867 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 23,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.540400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2266.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 99 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Aufman Associates Inc added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 131.18%. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 14,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Aufman Associates Inc sold out a holding in Minerals Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $61.63 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $70.68.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Aufman Associates Inc sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Aufman Associates Inc sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Aufman Associates Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aufman Associates Inc. Also check out:

1. Aufman Associates Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aufman Associates Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aufman Associates Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aufman Associates Inc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider