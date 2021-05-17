Aufman Associates Inc Buys Crown Castle International Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Alcoa Corp, Sells Minerals Technologies Inc, SVB Financial Group, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: CCI, AA, PINS, GOOGL, FNDX,
- Added Positions: VOO, PKI, IVV, MSFT, BRK.B, AAPL, PPL, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: VB, XOM, VOT, OMI, SPY, FHI, VEU, KO, INTC, ABT, IVW,
- Sold Out: MTX, SIVB, AMZN, NEO,
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 151,218 shares, 27.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,171 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 445,017 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Seagate Technology PLC (STX) - 116,826 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 23,867 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 23,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.540400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2266.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 99 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Aufman Associates Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Aufman Associates Inc added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 131.18%. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 14,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)
Aufman Associates Inc sold out a holding in Minerals Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $61.63 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $70.68.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Aufman Associates Inc sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Aufman Associates Inc sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Aufman Associates Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.
