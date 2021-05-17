Rip Road Capital Partners LP Buys Coupang Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Pinterest Inc

- New Purchases: CPNG,
- Added Positions: SE, PRG, NDLS,
- Reduced Positions: PINS, CHWY, GDRX, HEAR, CVNA,
- Sold Out: BABA,
For the details of Rip Road Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rip+road+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rip Road Capital Partners LP
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 434,536 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.25%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 124,821 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.64%
- Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 215,800 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio.
- Chewy Inc (CHWY) - 290,979 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.45%
- RH (RH) - 41,300 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
Rip Road Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 330,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in PROG Holdings Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 375,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rip Road Capital Partners LP. Also check out:
