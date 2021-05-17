Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: SHY, ACWI, TWLO,

Investment company Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Twilio Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 1,449,080 shares, 38.01% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 560,497 shares, 22.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.34% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 748,500 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 656,571 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 201,842 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.77%

Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.01%. The holding were 1,449,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.66%. The holding were 748,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $297.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Juniper Hill Capital Management, LP added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.34%. The purchase prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31. The stock is now traded at around $130.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.26%. The holding were 560,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.