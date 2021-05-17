Southern Wealth Management, LLP Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Invesco Preferred ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- Added Positions: FPE, EFG, EEMV, IEMG, VOE, VXF, IEFA, IWM, VOT, VWO, SCHC, VO, IWN, IWB, IWD, VEA, SCHM, EFV, IWP, IWR, VOO, VTI, VB, IWS, USMV, SCZ, SCHX, PFF, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, SCHA, IWF, SPY, VTV, IWO, HYG,
- Sold Out: PGX, GLD,
For the details of Southern Wealth Management, LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southern+wealth+management%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Southern Wealth Management, LLP
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 145,444 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,300,459 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.02%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 250,083 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 431,524 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 266,146 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.20%
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 67.02%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.346000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,300,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 96,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 206,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 69,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $176.216400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.
