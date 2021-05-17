DCM Advisors, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Arthur J. Gallagher, Cable One Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: JNJ, MET, PSA, PM, GM, CMCSA, LUMN, MMS, HRC, CCI, CMG, HCA, LOW, BKR, PRFT, LW, NWSA, ENSG, TPB, WBA, TT, GPRE, XEC, TGNA, AVYA, UHS, DAN, SAM, PAHC, DLTR, CNA, SYKE, TSCO, XPER, KW, CMRE, LILA, PFG, SQM, VIAC, BRK.B, X, PLTR, CCL, ULH, NVAX, EEM, JETS, RIOT, SOXX, AZN, SLV, PCI, DELL, CLNE, GE, GEVO, MJ, GSAH, HACK, CPUH.U, BIOL, DBVT, DSX, AREC, IWS, IWN, AGG, PRNT,

JNJ, MET, PSA, PM, GM, CMCSA, LUMN, MMS, HRC, CCI, CMG, HCA, LOW, BKR, PRFT, LW, NWSA, ENSG, TPB, WBA, TT, GPRE, XEC, TGNA, AVYA, UHS, DAN, SAM, PAHC, DLTR, CNA, SYKE, TSCO, XPER, KW, CMRE, LILA, PFG, SQM, VIAC, BRK.B, X, PLTR, CCL, ULH, NVAX, EEM, JETS, RIOT, SOXX, AZN, SLV, PCI, DELL, CLNE, GE, GEVO, MJ, GSAH, HACK, CPUH.U, BIOL, DBVT, DSX, AREC, IWS, IWN, AGG, PRNT, Added Positions: GOOGL, ABT, INTC, PYPL, DE, EXP, BAC, WMB, FISI, URI, PNR, AEIS, AMZN, GOOG, LUV, DIS, CSX, CMA, HGV, EOG, ISRG, BZH, KMI, PWR, CSCO, EL, ACLS, QRVO, SYY, LAD, GIS, CAT, BKCC, OXLC, BHE, AROC, EWX, UNH, F, MEI, AVGO, MA, BFK, VZ, CRF, CWB, T, KRE, XRT,

GOOGL, ABT, INTC, PYPL, DE, EXP, BAC, WMB, FISI, URI, PNR, AEIS, AMZN, GOOG, LUV, DIS, CSX, CMA, HGV, EOG, ISRG, BZH, KMI, PWR, CSCO, EL, ACLS, QRVO, SYY, LAD, GIS, CAT, BKCC, OXLC, BHE, AROC, EWX, UNH, F, MEI, AVGO, MA, BFK, VZ, CRF, CWB, T, KRE, XRT, Reduced Positions: AJG, NKE, WMT, CVX, ALB, DFS, PNC, AAPL, CSL, A, LEA, IPG, XOM, TSLA, MSFT, SBUX, NVDA, AMP, GLD, SCHW, DOW, THO, JPM, RF, BG, ARKK, PLUG, HON, TAN, CIBR, DRI, JEF, PUMP, FB, SXT, QNST, BABA, NFLX, RL, CNDT, BBN, GLW, CCD, ARKG, PSK, XFLT, CMI, NRZ, NZF, ORC, CLM, ARKW, IRM, DFEB, DWX, LADR, ROBO, NYMT,

AJG, NKE, WMT, CVX, ALB, DFS, PNC, AAPL, CSL, A, LEA, IPG, XOM, TSLA, MSFT, SBUX, NVDA, AMP, GLD, SCHW, DOW, THO, JPM, RF, BG, ARKK, PLUG, HON, TAN, CIBR, DRI, JEF, PUMP, FB, SXT, QNST, BABA, NFLX, RL, CNDT, BBN, GLW, CCD, ARKG, PSK, XFLT, CMI, NRZ, NZF, ORC, CLM, ARKW, IRM, DFEB, DWX, LADR, ROBO, NYMT, Sold Out: TMUS, CABO, NEE, TMO, AMD, FTV, QCOM, DHR, BR, SO, YUM, ITW, EXC, DUK, BF.B, APAM, GNMK, TNET, ATSG, NXGN, OSIS, DGII, VVNT, VRNT, WING, VIVO, CRM, TTWO, FCEL, FAST, REGN, RSP, AOK, TDOC, CHTR, BAP, VGIT, ADBE, CRWD, TER, PDI, IGOV, CARR, EW, NOW, VXX, VNE, SHW, CREE, SJNK, GII, PFF, 7AY1, RWX, SPYG, FEZ, SPYD, PBW, SPYX, SPHY, BOTZ, XBI,

Investment company DCM Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Intel Corp, MetLife Inc, sells Arthur J. Gallagher, Cable One Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DCM Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DCM Advisors, LLC owns 218 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DCM Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dcm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,728 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,928 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,250 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 252.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,165 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 17,593 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93%

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 8,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $275.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.281200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 21,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 13,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 252.11%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2266.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 224.12%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 289.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 26,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 140.69%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 196.75%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $379.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 163.64%. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $149.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69.