DCM Advisors, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Arthur J. Gallagher, Cable One Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DCM Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Intel Corp, MetLife Inc, sells Arthur J. Gallagher, Cable One Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DCM Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DCM Advisors, LLC owns 218 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DCM Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dcm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DCM Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,728 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,928 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,250 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 252.11%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,165 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 17,593 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93%
New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $171.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 8,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $275.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.281200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 21,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 13,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

DCM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 252.11%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2266.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 224.12%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 289.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 26,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 140.69%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 196.75%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $379.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

DCM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 163.64%. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $149.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 11,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

DCM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of DCM Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. DCM Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DCM Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DCM Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DCM Advisors, LLC keeps buying
