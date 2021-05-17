B&I Capital AG Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Safehold Inc, UMH Properties Inc, Sells Life Storage Inc, Equity Residential

- New Purchases: AIRC, SAFE, UMH,
- Added Positions: EQIX, SBAC, FCPT, DEA, VICI, ARE,
- Reduced Positions: EQR, CCI, EPRT, AMH, HPP, NSA, ACC, AAT, O, COLD, SUI, HTA, GTY, AVB, CUBE,
- Sold Out: LSI,
For the details of B&I Capital AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b%26i+capital+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of B&I Capital AG
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 47,448 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
- SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 114,200 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 120,505 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.74%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 170,551 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 88,037 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 289,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Safehold Inc (SAFE)
B&I Capital AG initiated holding in Safehold Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.62 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $75.63. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 170,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)
B&I Capital AG initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 357,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
B&I Capital AG sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of B&I Capital AG.
