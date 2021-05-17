Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Cosan, Five Below Inc, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: BKNG, TWLO, NFLX,
- Added Positions: MELI, STNE, GOOGL, DIS, SBUX, PINS, SHOP, AMZN, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: XP, FIVE, FB, CRM, DRI, MA, EL, V, NKE, SE, SAM, NOW,
- Sold Out: CZZ, TJX, JD,
For the details of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/absoluto+partners+gestao+de+recursos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 203,563 shares, 43.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 3,651,825 shares, 32.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
- XP Inc (XP) - 1,483,080 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,744 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.38%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,936 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2221.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $297.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $491.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.38%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2266.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 55.45%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 527.26%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $110.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 78.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.540400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 67.40%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1086.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Also check out:
1. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda's Undervalued Stocks
2. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment