Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Cosan, Five Below Inc, TJX Inc

New Purchases: BKNG, TWLO, NFLX,

BKNG, TWLO, NFLX, Added Positions: MELI, STNE, GOOGL, DIS, SBUX, PINS, SHOP, AMZN, PYPL,

MELI, STNE, GOOGL, DIS, SBUX, PINS, SHOP, AMZN, PYPL, Reduced Positions: XP, FIVE, FB, CRM, DRI, MA, EL, V, NKE, SE, SAM, NOW,

XP, FIVE, FB, CRM, DRI, MA, EL, V, NKE, SE, SAM, NOW, Sold Out: CZZ, TJX, JD,

Investment company Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, Alphabet Inc, Netflix Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Cosan, Five Below Inc, TJX Inc, Facebook Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda. As of 2021Q1, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda owns 24 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/absoluto+partners+gestao+de+recursos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolio

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 203,563 shares, 43.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 3,651,825 shares, 32.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07% XP Inc (XP) - 1,483,080 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,744 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.38% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,936 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2221.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $297.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $491.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.38%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2266.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 55.45%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 527.26%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $110.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 78.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.540400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 67.40%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1086.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.