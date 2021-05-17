Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, SunOpta Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells Vale SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ally Financial Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, SunOpta Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells Vale SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ally Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, SunOpta Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Hims & Hers Health Inc, sells Vale SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ally Financial Inc, ICICI Bank, Bank Bradesco SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 52 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Howard Marks 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+marks/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Marks
  1. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - 39,006,017 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vistra Corp (VST) - 29,936,602 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  3. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 11,939,117 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 11,174,687 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33%
  5. (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)


Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.102500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 11,939,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)


Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 4,977,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)


Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 910,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)


Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,773,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)


Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,643,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)


Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,113,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 155.19%. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 20,651,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equity Residential (EQR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Equity Residential by 94.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 927,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 819.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 431,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Sold Out: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Sold Out: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $22.46.

Sold Out: Azul SA (AZUL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Azul SA. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $21.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Howard Marks. Also check out:


1. Howard Marks's Undervalued Stocks

2. Howard Marks's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Howard Marks's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Howard Marks keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider