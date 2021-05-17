Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, SunOpta Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells Vale SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ally Financial Inc

New Purchases: CHK, SHLS, KRC, HIMS, FTAI, XOG, NYCBPU.PFD, SRNE,

CHK, SHLS, KRC, HIMS, FTAI, XOG, NYCBPU.PFD, SRNE, Added Positions: STKL, EQR, IEA,

STKL, EQR, IEA, Reduced Positions: ITUB, ALLY, CX, SMCI, VST, EGLE, MX, CRC, NMIH, MTG, TV, VEON,

ITUB, ALLY, CX, SMCI, VST, EGLE, MX, CRC, NMIH, MTG, TV, VEON, Sold Out: VALE, IBN, BBD, PBR, AU, AZUL, AFYA, TSM, AMX, LU, KC, MELI, TSQ, OAS, HFRO, INDA, LEA,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, SunOpta Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Hims & Hers Health Inc, sells Vale SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ally Financial Inc, ICICI Bank, Bank Bradesco SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 52 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - 39,006,017 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Vistra Corp (VST) - 29,936,602 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 11,939,117 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 11,174,687 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33% (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.102500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 11,939,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 4,977,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 910,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hims & Hers Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.62 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,773,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,643,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,113,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 155.19%. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 20,651,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Equity Residential by 94.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 927,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 819.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 431,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bank Bradesco SA. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.23.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $22.46.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Azul SA. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $21.85.