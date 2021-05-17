Bain Capital Investors Llc Buys Diversey Holdings, Atento S.A, Sells Veritiv Corp

New Purchases: DSEY, ATTO,

DSEY, ATTO, Sold Out: VRTV,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Bain Capital Investors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Diversey Holdings, Atento S.A, sells Veritiv Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Investors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bain Capital Investors Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) - 236,350,134 shares, 51.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) - 26,455,651 shares, 17.23% of the total portfolio. The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) - 52,798,929 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) - 60,632,356 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 617,484 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio.

Bain Capital Investors Llc initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 51.16%. The holding were 236,350,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bain Capital Investors Llc initiated holding in Atento S.A. The purchase prices were between $13.32 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $20.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 156,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bain Capital Investors Llc sold out a holding in Veritiv Corp. The sale prices were between $18.32 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $28.59.