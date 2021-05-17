Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Vedanta, Fly Leasing, Sells At Home Group Inc, Macy's Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

New Purchases: PBR, FLY, GOL, INSW, DSSI,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Vedanta, Fly Leasing, Century Casinos Inc, Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc, sells At Home Group Inc, Macy's Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vale SA (VALE) - 8,256,006 shares, 30.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% Gerdau SA (GGB) - 19,856,638 shares, 22.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 5,866,949 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) - 2,991,574 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.01% Ternium SA (TX) - 887,442 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.66%. The holding were 5,866,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.33 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 362,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.8 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in International Seaways Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 62,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Diamond S Shipping Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Vedanta Ltd by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,991,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Century Casinos Inc by 658.84%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $8.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.623500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 591,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.52.