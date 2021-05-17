Logo
Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Vedanta, Fly Leasing, Sells At Home Group Inc, Macy's Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Vedanta, Fly Leasing, Century Casinos Inc, Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc, sells At Home Group Inc, Macy's Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contrarian+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. Vale SA (VALE) - 8,256,006 shares, 30.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
  2. Gerdau SA (GGB) - 19,856,638 shares, 22.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  3. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 5,866,949 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) - 2,991,574 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.01%
  5. Ternium SA (TX) - 887,442 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.66%. The holding were 5,866,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.33 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $16.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 362,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (GOL)

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.8 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Seaways Inc (INSW)

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in International Seaways Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 62,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI)

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Diamond S Shipping Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Vedanta Ltd by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,991,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Century Casinos Inc (CNTY)

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Century Casinos Inc by 658.84%. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $8.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.623500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 591,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

