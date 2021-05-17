Softbank Group Corp Buys DoorDash Inc, Afya, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Lemonade Inc, NVIDIA Corp

For the details of SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/softbank+group+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 0 shares, 91.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 0 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 0 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 0 shares, 0.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Afya Ltd (AFYA) - 0 shares, 0.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $135.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Afya Ltd (AFYA)
Softbank Group Corp initiated holding in Afya Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $25.52, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Softbank Group Corp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Softbank Group Corp sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Softbank Group Corp sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. Also check out:
1. SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOFTBANK GROUP CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOFTBANK GROUP CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment