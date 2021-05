Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sells Intel Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

Investment company Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Current Portfolio ) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Morgan Stanley, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells Intel Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb. As of 2021Q1, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb owns 1114 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massmutual+trust+co+fsb/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 329,293 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 683,132 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,017,463 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 322,804 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,708 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $213.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $27.22, with an estimated average price of $26.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $204.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 34 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 546.54%. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 40,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 218,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 3100.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 168.47%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $557.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Neogen Corp. The sale prices were between $77.7 and $88.89, with an estimated average price of $83.93.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Pennant Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.29 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $55.07.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.