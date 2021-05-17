Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Apple Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells OGE Energy Corp, Magnite Inc, M&T Bank Corp

- New Purchases: SI, SBNY, AVGO, XSOE, SRLN, MBG, TSM, DMTK, GS, VOE, MDY, IVE, IAU, ASPN, MET, FITB, IPOE, SCHE,
- Added Positions: XLU, AAPL, VTV, VUG, FLOT, LMT, VEA, JPST, VZ, MRK, USB, GIS, TIP, BRK.B, ORI, VWO, EFAV, BIP, VB, VTI, DUK, QCOM, JPM, PFE, RTX, WMT, ABBV, VO, XLRE, AMZN, HD, CL, CVX, AMGN, VGK, XLV, TGT, V, DIS, BMY, ACN, NKE, COST, MCD, LOW, MO, TSLA, ADP, CMCSA, GD, HON, NHI, VDC, SYK, IVW, WEX, ACWX,
- Reduced Positions: OGE, MGNI, MTB, T, HCA, WPRT, IEMG, GOOG, WY, VGSH, SHY, IQLT, IGSB, VG, WFC, XOM, CB, SNEX, VBR, SPLV, BAC, SCHB, BDX, CSX, DHR, DEO, LYB, GTLS, NVS, FHN, HAS, INTC, PAYX, PEG, SYY, LUV, CARR, NUE, BAX, BLK, FDX, TROW, KOS, WBA, LIQT, YUM,
- Sold Out: PSX, CDNA, CSTR, QLTA, TMDI, MBRX,
These are the top 5 holdings of WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 178,549 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 311,989 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 510,485 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 434,084 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,366 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.83%
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $244.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $433.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: (MBG)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 525.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 120,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 175,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 809.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 37.41%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 52.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 90.68%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83.Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.Sold Out: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.04.Sold Out: Titan Medical Inc (TMDI)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Titan Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $1.54 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.25.Sold Out: Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Moleculin Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $3.7 and $6.42, with an estimated average price of $4.89.
