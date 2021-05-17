Logo
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Apple Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells OGE Energy Corp, Magnite Inc, M&T Bank Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Nashville, TN, based Investment company Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Apple Inc, Silvergate Capital Corp, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells OGE Energy Corp, Magnite Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Westport Fuel Systems Inc, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q1, Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $581 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodmont+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 178,549 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 311,989 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 510,485 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 434,084 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,366 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.83%
New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $244.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $433.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (MBG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 525.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 120,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 175,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 809.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 37.41%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 52.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 90.68%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83.

Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Sold Out: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.89 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.04.

Sold Out: Titan Medical Inc (TMDI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Titan Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $1.54 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.25.

Sold Out: Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Moleculin Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $3.7 and $6.42, with an estimated average price of $4.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC. Also check out:

