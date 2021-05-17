Green Square Capital Llc Buys Apple Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: MMM, GILD, STIP, TIP, QLTA, NVDA, TGT, MA, OKE, FBK, ENB, EL, RF, MAIN, HBCP, GM,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Green Square Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, 3M Co, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate , sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Square Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Green Square Capital Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 133,710 shares, 15.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 90,789 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,174 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.85% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 47,117 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,879 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 667.02%

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $557.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 667.02%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 116,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 54.47%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $491.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 18,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 134,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 161,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 277.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 89,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 54.43%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.757000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 247,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.