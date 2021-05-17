Logo
Green Square Capital Llc Buys Apple Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Green Square Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, 3M Co, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate , sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Energy ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Square Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Green Square Capital Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+square+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 133,710 shares, 15.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 90,789 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.63%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,174 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.85%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 47,117 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.67%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,879 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 667.02%
New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Green Square Capital Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $557.820100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 667.02%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 116,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 54.47%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $491.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 18,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 134,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 161,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 277.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 89,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Green Square Capital Llc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 54.43%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.757000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 247,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Green Square Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREEN SQUARE CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
