Lasry Marc Buys Penn Virginia Corp, California Resources Corp, Sells Transocean, PG&E Corp

For the details of LASRY MARC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lasry+marc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LASRY MARC
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 6,438,245 shares, 79.65% of the total portfolio.
- Transocean Ltd (RIG) - 4,859,452 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.39%
- Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 2,561,375 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
- Penn Virginia Corp (PVAC) - 189,373 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 90,358 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lasry Marc initiated holding in Penn Virginia Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 189,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: California Resources Corp (CRC)
Lasry Marc initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 90,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Lasry Marc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of LASRY MARC. Also check out:
1. LASRY MARC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LASRY MARC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LASRY MARC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LASRY MARC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment