Lasry Marc Buys Penn Virginia Corp, California Resources Corp, Sells Transocean, PG&E Corp

New Purchases: PVAC, CRC,

PVAC, CRC, Reduced Positions: RIG,

RIG, Sold Out: PCG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Lasry Marc Current Portfolio ) buys Penn Virginia Corp, California Resources Corp, sells Transocean, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lasry Marc. As of 2021Q1, Lasry Marc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LASRY MARC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lasry+marc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vistra Corp (VST) - 6,438,245 shares, 79.65% of the total portfolio. Transocean Ltd (RIG) - 4,859,452 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.39% Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) - 2,561,375 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Penn Virginia Corp (PVAC) - 189,373 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. New Position California Resources Corp (CRC) - 90,358 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lasry Marc initiated holding in Penn Virginia Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 189,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasry Marc initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 90,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lasry Marc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.