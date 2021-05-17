Logo
Cohen & Steers Inc Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cohen & Steers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, sells Simon Property Group Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Agree Realty Corp, Invitation Homes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cohen & Steers Inc owns 376 stocks with a total value of $46.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COHEN & STEERS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+%26+steers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COHEN & STEERS INC
  1. Public Storage (PSA) - 11,670,221 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.84%
  2. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 19,615,860 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.92%
  3. Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 70,123,019 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.50%
  4. Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 49,086,676 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 8,164,876 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 990,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 622,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)

Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,996,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,736,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $82.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 165,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)

Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 220,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 180.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $150.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 7,450,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 64.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 72,797,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 70,123,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 9,236,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 71.74%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 19,389,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 32996.54%. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,315,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of COHEN & STEERS INC. Also check out:

1. COHEN & STEERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COHEN & STEERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COHEN & STEERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COHEN & STEERS INC keeps buying
