Cohen & Steers Inc Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

- New Purchases: CBRE, FRT, PPL, CLNY, EOG, BSL, AFT, IFF, FSLR, HPI, BEP, TSLA, XYL, WDAY, AIF, JGH, SEDG, NEXT, PYPL, AQUA, BEKE, STPK, HYG, RSP, SJI, APH, BMI, BRK.B, CWST, CSGP, CMI, HEP, IDA, BTA, MHD, EMF, BIF, MQY, EHI, JRS, AEP, ETO,
- Added Positions: DLR, HST, PEAK, SUI, AIRC, MAA, PSA, HIW, SBAC, UDR, SO, WRI, QTS, JLL, WY, COLD, AMT, DRE, KIM, REG, EXR, KSU, COR, TRGP, LNG, DRH, MPW, PK, EQIX, NSC, CUBE, NWE, POR, ETR, CONE, CNP, NI, PEG, HTA, LNT, WTRG, FE, UNP, EVRG, WMB, EVV, AWK, CVX, COP, FCX, CEQP, SRE, ET, RVT, JQC, EAD, BLW, GPM, BTZ, VTA, MOS, ISD, GHY, ARDC, DSL, FPF, AM, GLDM, SPSB, VNQ, ALE, ADBE, ALB, AMZN, AAPL, BG, DTE, EXC, FMC, FDX, SR, MU, NVDA, NEM, SJW, CRM, TRP, MUE, CEF, USA, MFM, MMT, IIM, MYD, MYI, MYN, HYB, MVF, JPS, MUI, HPS, JPC, NAN, BBF, BHK, PHK, HYT, ERC, EOI, ETY, CQP, SQM, GDO, PBA, GM, PSLV, FIF, REGI, JRI, FB, SPPP, BIT, SHLX, AZRE, BPMP, IBB,
- Reduced Positions: SPG, OHI, ADC, INVH, WELL, VICI, VTR, HPP, FR, CCI, KRC, PLD, SBRA, VCSH, PFF, BNL, ESS, NEE, OKE, CZR, VER, BYD, CMS, IRM, LSI, SRC, SITC, EQR, XEL, DAR, LAMR, ADX, CHI, CHY, RPAI, GDS, AKR, ADM, DE, EIX, UPS, VLO, NS, VZ, BCV, GAM, HTD, PSXP, CXP, CCD, ETRN, CTVA, IAU, SPY, VOO, XLY, ABT, ATVI, ADI, AVB, BAC, GOLD, BKH, BA, CAT, CL, CMCSA, VALE, ED, DCP, DHR, DLTR, ETN, ENB, EPD, ELS, XOM, GE, GEL, GS, HD, INTC, ICE, JPM, JNJ, LH, MIC, MMP, MCD, MDT, MRK, MSFT, MS, MSI, NKE, ES, NOC, NUE, PNC, PFE, NTR, PG, WPM, TSM, TFX, TMO, TSN, WMT, WM, ANTM, WLTW, ZBRA, MHN, AWF, HQH, HQL, PMO, MQT, MVT, PMM, PPT, MEN, WEA, PHT, FFC, NZF, NAD, NVG, NEA, NRK, BYM, BNY, EVN, EIM, FTF, EVT, GDV, ETG, CII, FEN, PFN, BXMX, FAM, ETW, MA, EXG, AOD, HNW, JCE, AWP, TEL, PKO, V, PM, AVGO, PHYS, NXPI, HYI, BWG, KMI, JSD, PSX, PDI, JPI, BTT, MPLX, DFP, WES, PCI, PAGP, OGS, FPL, ENBL, AY, NEP, THQ, NBLX, HESM, IWM, SLV,
- Sold Out: WPC, DUK, ACC, D, PGX, LQD, BSV, NIE, NCZ, ACV, GLD, TCP, PAAS, NCV, HRL, CXO, ICF, RTLR, FCPT, BST, CTRE, VPU, NEV, NAC, QQQX, PHD, BAF, BTO, GAB, ECF, MUS, MUH, TXN, STX, O, VTRS, COG,
- Public Storage (PSA) - 11,670,221 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.84%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 19,615,860 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.92%
- Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 70,123,019 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.50%
- Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 49,086,676 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 8,164,876 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 990,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 622,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)
Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,996,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)
Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,736,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $82.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 165,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)
Cohen & Steers Inc initiated holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 220,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 180.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $150.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 7,450,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 64.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 72,797,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 70,123,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 9,236,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 71.74%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 19,389,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Cohen & Steers Inc added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 32996.54%. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,315,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Cohen & Steers Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.
