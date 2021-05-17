Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc Buys Signify Health Inc

New Purchases: SGFY,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Signify Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 1,325,000 shares, 57.85% of the total portfolio. Signify Health Inc (SGFY) - 6,679,420 shares, 42.15% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $39.44, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.15%. The holding were 6,679,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.