Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc Buys Signify Health Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Signify Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: SGFY,
These are the top 5 holdings of BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 1,325,000 shares, 57.85% of the total portfolio.
- Signify Health Inc (SGFY) - 6,679,420 shares, 42.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bain Capital Venture Investors, Llc initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $39.44, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.15%. The holding were 6,679,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.
