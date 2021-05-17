Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, Valvoline Inc, Sells Omnicell Inc, Enbridge Inc, Cantel Medical Corp

New Purchases: WBA, IMKTA, VVV, MUSA, MRTN, ATKR, BAX, MO, OTTR, OTEX, BSIG, PRGO, LRN, GPI, OSIS, SUPN, AMGN, WMK, CRSR,

WBA, IMKTA, VVV, MUSA, MRTN, ATKR, BAX, MO, OTTR, OTEX, BSIG, PRGO, LRN, GPI, OSIS, SUPN, AMGN, WMK, CRSR, Added Positions: DOYU, VMW, SBAC, SEIC, LKQ, EME, WHR, PGR, UFPI, HUBB, SGU, GIS, UGI, THG, OGE, PKI, SKX, EQCPD.PFD, REXR, HELE,

DOYU, VMW, SBAC, SEIC, LKQ, EME, WHR, PGR, UFPI, HUBB, SGU, GIS, UGI, THG, OGE, PKI, SKX, EQCPD.PFD, REXR, HELE, Reduced Positions: OMCL, ALB, MTZ, INT, VNOM, AVAV, SYNH, FANG, SNV, VIPS, VRNT, SYY, RHI, CMS, WTFC, WAL, QCOM, LAMR, NSP, CF, KEYS, MED, IPG, SCHW, SAIC, MMC, TAP, GL, CB, QRVO, DOX, NSIT, TNET, ULTA, HAS, ANTM, LSI, SNA, NSC, MDC, KFRC, UNF, ICE, PRGS, EA, SIGI, CSOD, EXR, ABBV, PLXS, AON, BK, GPN, GPK, SCI, HSIC, IFF, NEU,

OMCL, ALB, MTZ, INT, VNOM, AVAV, SYNH, FANG, SNV, VIPS, VRNT, SYY, RHI, CMS, WTFC, WAL, QCOM, LAMR, NSP, CF, KEYS, MED, IPG, SCHW, SAIC, MMC, TAP, GL, CB, QRVO, DOX, NSIT, TNET, ULTA, HAS, ANTM, LSI, SNA, NSC, MDC, KFRC, UNF, ICE, PRGS, EA, SIGI, CSOD, EXR, ABBV, PLXS, AON, BK, GPN, GPK, SCI, HSIC, IFF, NEU, Sold Out: ENB, CMD, ANET, EPD, DIOD, WSC, PRFT, EBAY, ASGN, EBIX, MBUU, BEAT, ALXN, VIAV, OLLI, VICI, IIVI, CGNT, CGNT, YELP, STE,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Aurora Investment Counsel Current Portfolio ) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, Valvoline Inc, Murphy USA Inc, Marten Transport, sells Omnicell Inc, Enbridge Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, Arista Networks Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q1, Aurora Investment Counsel owns 110 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aurora Investment Counsel's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurora+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 35,564 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) - 23,026 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 9,153 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 46,373 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.34% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 38,835 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.024000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 35,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $64.39, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $62.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 31,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 70,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Murphy USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.45 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $129.18. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 12,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 103,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 22,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 101,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in VMware Inc by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $164.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 84.19%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in EMCOR Group Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $70.78 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $79.14.

Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26.