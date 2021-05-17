Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Ingles Markets Inc, Valvoline Inc, Sells Omnicell Inc, Enbridge Inc, Cantel Medical Corp

- New Purchases: WBA, IMKTA, VVV, MUSA, MRTN, ATKR, BAX, MO, OTTR, OTEX, BSIG, PRGO, LRN, GPI, OSIS, SUPN, AMGN, WMK, CRSR,
- Added Positions: DOYU, VMW, SBAC, SEIC, LKQ, EME, WHR, PGR, UFPI, HUBB, SGU, GIS, UGI, THG, OGE, PKI, SKX, EQCPD.PFD, REXR, HELE,
- Reduced Positions: OMCL, ALB, MTZ, INT, VNOM, AVAV, SYNH, FANG, SNV, VIPS, VRNT, SYY, RHI, CMS, WTFC, WAL, QCOM, LAMR, NSP, CF, KEYS, MED, IPG, SCHW, SAIC, MMC, TAP, GL, CB, QRVO, DOX, NSIT, TNET, ULTA, HAS, ANTM, LSI, SNA, NSC, MDC, KFRC, UNF, ICE, PRGS, EA, SIGI, CSOD, EXR, ABBV, PLXS, AON, BK, GPN, GPK, SCI, HSIC, IFF, NEU,
- Sold Out: ENB, CMD, ANET, EPD, DIOD, WSC, PRFT, EBAY, ASGN, EBIX, MBUU, BEAT, ALXN, VIAV, OLLI, VICI, IIVI, CGNT, CGNT, YELP, STE,
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 35,564 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
- Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) - 23,026 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 9,153 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 46,373 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.34%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 38,835 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.024000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 35,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $64.39, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $62.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 31,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 70,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Murphy USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.45 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $129.18. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 12,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 103,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Aurora Investment Counsel initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 22,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 101,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in VMware Inc by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $164.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in SEI Investments Co by 84.19%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)
Aurora Investment Counsel added to a holding in EMCOR Group Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.Sold Out: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.Sold Out: Diodes Inc (DIOD)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $70.78 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $79.14.Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Aurora Investment Counsel sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26.
