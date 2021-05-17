HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Investors with Losses To Contact Its Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Danimer Scientific, Inc. (: DNMR) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: Dec. 30, 2020 - Mar. 19, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 13, 2021

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (: DNMR) Securities Fraud Action:



The complaint centers on Danimers alleged misrepresentations and omissions concerning its claims to be a leading producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) a biodegradeable alternative to petrochemical-based plastics, which the company sells under its proprietary Nodax brand for usage in water bottles, straws, and food containers.

On Mar. 20, 2021, the Wall Street Journal questioned whether Nodax breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics, finding many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading. One plastics expert labeled Danimers claims about Nodaxs biodegradability as not accurate and as greenwashing.

This news sent the price of Danimer shares tumbling lower on Mar. 22, 2021.

After the class period, on Apr. 22, 2021 analyst Spruce Point Capital Management published a scathing report noting: red flags; various inconsistencies about Danimers historical and present claims about the size of its operations; Nodaxs makeup and degradability; and the companys expected profitability. Then, Spruce Point published a follow-up report on May 4, 2021 after acquiring documents from Kentuckys Department of Environmental Protection and accused Danimer of wildly overstating production figures, pricing, and financial projections.

Were focused on investors losses and proving Danimer misled investors by greenwashing and misstating its true performance metrics, said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

