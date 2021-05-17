MFP Investors LLC Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, W R Grace, Wells Fargo, Sells Investors Bancorp Inc, Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MFP Investors LLC Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, W R Grace, Wells Fargo, Sells Investors Bancorp Inc, Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company MFP Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, W R Grace, Wells Fargo, Brookfield Property Partners LP, William Penn Bancorporation, sells Investors Bancorp Inc, Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Red Lion Hotels Corp, Open Lending Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFP Investors LLC. As of 2021Q1, MFP Investors LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Michael Price 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/michael+price/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Michael Price
  1. Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,042,025 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
  2. S&W Seed Company (SANW) - 16,050,785 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 435,000 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
  4. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 645,600 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.
  5. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 561,000 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $271.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 345,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CM Life Sciences II Inc (CMIIU)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 113.30%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 426,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTBB)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc by 1845.99%. The purchase prices were between $11.62 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 167,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 84.90%. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Sold Out: Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (SG)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.

Sold Out: Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Evans Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $27.44 and $36.04, with an estimated average price of $31.3.

Sold Out: HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in HarborOne Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.15.

Reduced: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 46.74%. The sale prices were between $10.56 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. MFP Investors LLC still held 695,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH)

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc by 76.64%. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. MFP Investors LLC still held 109,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 62.39%. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. MFP Investors LLC still held 138,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 28.3%. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $305.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. MFP Investors LLC still held 22,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 52.18%. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. MFP Investors LLC still held 80,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp by 45.19%. The sale prices were between $86.7 and $125.7, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. MFP Investors LLC still held 14,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Michael Price. Also check out:


1. Michael Price's Undervalued Stocks

2. Michael Price's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Michael Price's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Michael Price keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider