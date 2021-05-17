MFP Investors LLC Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, W R Grace, Wells Fargo, Sells Investors Bancorp Inc, Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: LH, BPY, WMPN, CMIIU, EHTH, SWI, KSS, SVAC, VMD, GNPK, PACX, CCK, FCAC, GLDD, SRSA, TWCT, TMKR, FGPRQ, SNR, TMKRU,

LH, BPY, WMPN, CMIIU, EHTH, SWI, KSS, SVAC, VMD, GNPK, PACX, CCK, FCAC, GLDD, SRSA, TWCT, TMKR, FGPRQ, SNR, TMKRU, Added Positions: GRA, WFC, INTC, AMTBB, ATEX, MSGE, BB, ALKS, IRWD, HGTXU,

GRA, WFC, INTC, AMTBB, ATEX, MSGE, BB, ALKS, IRWD, HGTXU, Reduced Positions: ISBC, RUTH, JEF, DLB, BANC, KSU, UNVR, KALU, LORL, VERY, PLTR, IWSH,

ISBC, RUTH, JEF, DLB, BANC, KSU, UNVR, KALU, LORL, VERY, PLTR, IWSH, Sold Out: RLH, LPRO, SG, EVBN, HONE,

New York, NY, based Investment company MFP Investors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, W R Grace, Wells Fargo, Brookfield Property Partners LP, William Penn Bancorporation, sells Investors Bancorp Inc, Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Red Lion Hotels Corp, Open Lending Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFP Investors LLC. As of 2021Q1, MFP Investors LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $835 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Michael Price 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/michael+price/current-portfolio/portfolio

Michael Price

Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,042,025 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% S&W Seed Company (SANW) - 16,050,785 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 435,000 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 645,600 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 561,000 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $271.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 345,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 113.30%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 426,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc by 1845.99%. The purchase prices were between $11.62 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 167,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 84.90%. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $88.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Evans Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $27.44 and $36.04, with an estimated average price of $31.3.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in HarborOne Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.15.

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 46.74%. The sale prices were between $10.56 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. MFP Investors LLC still held 695,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc by 76.64%. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. MFP Investors LLC still held 109,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 62.39%. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. MFP Investors LLC still held 138,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 28.3%. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $305.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. MFP Investors LLC still held 22,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 52.18%. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. MFP Investors LLC still held 80,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MFP Investors LLC reduced to a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp by 45.19%. The sale prices were between $86.7 and $125.7, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. MFP Investors LLC still held 14,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.