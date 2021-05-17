Royal Hawaiian Orchards' Macadamia Nuts Becomes Market Share Leader in the U.S.

Today, MacFarms LLC, the largest grower and distributor of Hawaiian macadamia nuts in the U.S., announced that its Royal Hawaiian Orchards brand has become the market share leader across all branded macadamia nuts in the U.S. as of April 2021. This is the first time Royal Hawaiian Orchards has unseated its main competitor that held the top spot for decades.

Were incredibly pleased by this development, said Dennis Lin, Managing Director of MacFarms parent company, Health and Plant Protein Group. It validates our decision to purchase the legacy brand in 2018, then rigorously invest in new products, retail distribution, digital marketing and efforts to increase availability of our Hawaiian-grown macadamia nuts across the U.S.

As Royal Hawaiian Orchards continues to grow, develop new products, and expand distribution, one of the companys priorities is to remain the top macadamia nut brand for the U.S. as Americans increasingly turn to plant-based foods for nutrition and dietary wellness.

About HPP:

Health and Plant Protein Group Limited ( ASX:HPP, Financial) is the holding company of MacFarms, LLC and operates out of Brisbane, Australia. Previously a Co-operative established in 1941 and known as Buderim Group Limited, it was restructured to a public company in October 1989. It has since expanded to be one of the worlds largest processors, marketers and distributors of macadamia-based products. After the sale of the ginger business in September 2020, the business rebranded and changed its name from Buderim Group Limited, to Health and Plant Protein Group Limited in December 2020, to align with the business focus of plant-based health and wellness categories, anchored by the existing macadamia business.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards/MacFarms:

MacFarms, LLC is the parent company of both the Royal Hawaiian Orchards and MacFarms brands. The companys story spans decades of macadamia growing, beginning in the mid-20th Century with the founding of the Royal Hawaiian Nut Company in Hawaii. Though the company has evolved over the years, its dedication to health, wellness and living aloha live on. The companys orchards on the Big Island have more than 250,000 trees and is one of the largest macadamia operations in the world. For additional information, please visit: macfarms.com or royalhawaiianorchards.com.

