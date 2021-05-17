Electronic Arts and PGA of America Partner to Bring PGA Championship and PGA Coaches' Expertise to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR





With the 2021 PGA Championship teeing off this week at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and the PGA of America today shared details of their partnership to authentically deliver the excitement, both on and off the course, of the PGA Championship in %3Ci%3EEA+SPORTS+PGA+TOUR%3C%2Fi%3E.





EA SPORTS is partnering with the PGA of America to bring players the PGA Championship, and only in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR will players be able to hoist the historic Wanamaker Trophy. (Graphic: Business Wire)





The new game, releasing in Spring 2022, will be the exclusive home of all four of golfs major championships: The Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship and The Open Championship. Golf fans can also compete at the biggest PGA TOUR events, as they strive to build a legendary career.









EA SPORTS is partnering with the PGA of America to allow players to virtually experience the PGA Championship, and only in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR will players be able to immerse themselves in the fanfare of the major championship. They will be able to hoist the historic Wanamaker Trophy, revel in the Champions Ceremony, play as or against past PGA Champions and compete on brilliant virtual renderings of the 2021 PGA Championship host course at Kiawah Island; and the 2022 host course at Southern Hills Country Club.









The PGA of America is committed to growing interest and participation in golf, and were excited to partner with EA SPORTS to support the goal of reaching golfs next generation, said PGA President Jim Richerson. The EA SPORTS team is working diligently with the PGA to authentically represent the PGA Championship in the game, and were thrilled that the game will shine a light on our PGA Professionals, who are some of the most important ambassadors for the sport.









The PGA of America has a membership of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals across the country who work to help further the love of the game through coaching, training and more. In recognition of one of the PGA Championships most unique aspects, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR will feature on the leaderboard members of the Team of 20 PGA Club Professionals that earn a spot in the PGA Championship each year when the game launches.









The game will also include tutorials and coaching challenges, designed in collaboration with the PGA Education and Player Development Departments, that teach skills valuable not only in-game, but also in the real world.









Its always nice to play against the best Major Championship field in the game. Im happy that EA SPORTS will feature so many of the traditions the PGA Championship is best known for, including highlighting members of the Team of 20 PGA Professionals, said two-time PGA Champion Brooks Koepka.









As each major championship is played this summer, EA SPORTS will reveal additional details about EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, which is being developed in Orlando and Madrid by EA Tiburon. To receive the latest information, register for email updates at www.ea.com%2Fgames%2Fpga-tour. For EA SPORTS PGA TOUR assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com and follow @EASPORTSPGATOUR on Twitter, Facebook and Instagramfor the latest updates.









About Electronic Arts









Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.









In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at+www.ea.com%2Fnews.









EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. PGA TOUR, the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, The Open Championship, Wanamaker Trophy, Kiawah Island, Southern Hills Country Club, Madden, FIFA and the NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission.









About the PGA of America









The PGA of America is one of the worlds largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.









