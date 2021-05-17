Alpha Esports Tech Elevates Jonathan Anastas to Chairman of the Board

Experienced Gaming, Esports and Digital Media leader elected to lead strategic direction of Alpha.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA), ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce the appointment of current director, Jonathan Anastas, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Anastas offers the Company more than two decades of leadership experience in esports, gaming, digital media, public markets and is currently the Group Chief Marketing Officer for ONE Championship and ONE Esports.

With over a decade's experience in gaming in addition to his leadership role at ONE Esports, Anastas was CMO of the Guitar Hero business unit and Global head of Digital and social at Activision where his work helped Call of Duty exceed $10 billion USD in sales and he successfully marketed Call of Duty's first forays into Esports. Additionally, during Jonathan's tenure, he worked on the launch of both Skylanders and Destiny, generating record revenue for new gaming IP (over $5 billion USD combined). Before joining Activision, Jonathan served as Vice President, Head of Global Marketing for Atari, the legendary video game publisher.

"Jonathan is an experienced leader in the Gaming and Esports industry, having helped generate billions of dollars in revenue and his appointment as Chairman of the Board showcases our ambition to establish Alpha at the forefront of the industry," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "While serving as a director, Jonathan has been instrumental in both operational and financial strategies and we are thrilled with his appointment to Chairman of the Board."

"During my board tenure at Alpha, I've been impressed by the Company's vision, management and product roadmap," said Chairman of Alpha, Jonathan Anastas. "There is huge white space in the Company's focus on leveraging their platforms to grow casual Esports participation across new genres and player bases. As a team, we will continue to drive user acquisition, seek powerful partnerships and grow the business. Having held leadership positions at two publicly-traded game publishers and co-chaired the board of directors for the Game Marketing Summit, I look to leverage that experience and help Alpha's management and board deliver market leadership, results and shareholder value."

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

