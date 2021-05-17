Logo
Eight out of 10 Adults Say Financial Security Is Key to Achieving Life's Goals, and Lincoln Financial Group's New Advertising Celebrates Those Moments

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Americans recognize the value of financial security, but many are still on a journey to achieve it. In fact, while eight out of 10 adults say they cannot achieve their lifes goals without financial security, only two out of five U.S. adults say they currently feel financially secure despite it being a priority to 87% of them, according to a new Lincoln Financial Group (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) and CivicScience survey. As people strive to avoid debt and add to their savings, Lincoln Financial launched its new advertising campaign today entitled This is Financial Security, which celebrates powerful moments where consumers exemplify feelings of freedom and their ability to live life to the fullest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005338/en/



While everyone has their own unique definition of financial security, we want to inspire Americans to think about how to achieve the future they envision, for themselves and their families, said Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand, Lincoln Financial Group. This campaign helps share the stories that so many Americans are living today, while reinforcing how our products and solutions can help provide that feeling of financial security.



The campaign features relevant stories that illustrate how financial security can allow people to realize what matters most to them, whether it is travel, gatherings with family and friends, or a home renovation project but also reinforcing these visions are within reach. The ads are featured across multiple platforms including television, social media, digital, podcasts, radio and print. View the campaign introductory spot for This is Financial Security here.



When you have a strong financial foundation, you feel more empowered to adventure beyond it, said Angela Laubmeier, vice president, head of Advertising and Sponsorships for Lincoln Financial Group. With this campaign, we are striving to encourage people to boldly pursue their passions, regardless of their stage of life.



Lincoln Financial worked with its agency of record FCB New York on the This is Financial Security campaign, which replaces Responsibility of Love. FCB New Yorks relationship with Lincoln Financial began in 2015.



The idea of achieving financial security hasnt changed, but exactly what it means to people has, said Stu Mair, executive vice president, executive creative director, FCB New York. We wanted this new campaign platform to capture and redefine financial security with warmth and humanity, ultimately empowering people with a feeling of freedom to pursue the things theyre most passionate about.



About the Financial Security Survey



The Financial Security Survey was conducted by Lincoln Financial Group and CivicScience from April 27, 2021 to May 3, 2021. Responses vary by question and range from 2,020 - 2,145, weighted by U.S. Census.



About Lincoln Financial Group



Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweeks Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.



About FCB



FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated communications agency with more than 8,000 people in 80 countries and a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating Never Finished campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brands past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. In recent years, FCB New York has helped build creative ideas that serve as an economic multiplier for some of the worlds most iconic brands, like AB InBev, Canon, FDAs The Real Cost, GSK, Lincoln Financial Group, Spotify and Burger King the latter of which garnered the agency the industrys two most coveted awards, the Cannes Lions Titanium Grand Prix and the Grand Effie and was named the worlds most-awarded campaign of 2019 by WARC. FCB was recently named Adweeks 2020 Global Agency of the Year, to Ad Ages A-List and Best Places to Work, and the Cannes Lions North America Network of the Year. FCB is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at www.FCBNorthAmerica.com and follow us on Instagram (@FCBNewYork) and LinkedIn (@FCBNewYork).



LCN-3582568-050721

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005338/en/

