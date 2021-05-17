PCT SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or the "Company") ( PCT) from November 16, 2020 through May 5, 2021 (the Class Period). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Companys business. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (ii) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (iii) PureCycles financial projections are baseless; and (iv) as a result, the Companys public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Before the markets opened on May 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report on PureCycle entitled PureCycle: The Latest Zero-Revenue ESG SPAC Charade, Sponsored by the Worst of Wall Street. Among the allegations in the report were that PureCycles executives based their financial projections on wild ass guessing, brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors. The report also stated that Hindenburg was unable to find a single peer reviewed study in any scholarly journal citing or reviewing PureCycles licensed process, contrary to the norm in the field. Furthermore, Hindenburg spoke to a 30-year expert on polymers who referred to the companys flammable pressurized process as a bomb and warned about the company forging ahead to commercial scale despite having issues at a lab scale.

On this news, PureCycles stock price fell from its May 5, 2021 closing price of $24.59 per share to a May 6, 2021 closing price of $14.83, which represents a one-day drop of approximately 40%.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 12, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesnt require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

