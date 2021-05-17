Logo
Let's Give it Up to the Students! Miami Virtual Program, Arizona 8th Grade Class of 2021 Ready For the Next Steps in Their Lives

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Miami Virtual Program, Arizona (MVPAZ), a full-time, online public district program, will celebrate its Kindergarten, fifth-grade, and eighth-grade promotion during virtual ceremonies on the week of May 17th.



While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, MVPAZ never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward, said MVPAZ Head of School Bouchra Bouanani. Were so happy to have provided a range of solutions to help all our MVPAZ families.



This year, MVPAZ will promote 71 students who will enter ninth grade after completing the 2020-2021 school year.



MVPAZ is available to students in grades K8 who are residents of Arizona. By combining personalized online instruction, hands-on curriculum and the support of highly qualified Arizona certified teachers, MVPAZ helps students discover and reach their full potential.



Students who enroll at MVPAZ follow an academic program that includes engaging online lessons coupled with age-appropriate instructional materials and hands-on tools and resources all of which are shipped directly to each students home. The rigorous and engaging curriculum includes courses in language arts/English, math, science, history, world languages, art and music. Students can also choose to participate in dozens of extracurricular activities and clubs that cover a wide variety of interests.



Students enroll in MVPAZ for a number of reasonssome are looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others are looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting.



CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Ms. Bouchra Bouanani at [email protected].For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].



About Miami Virtual Program, Arizona



Miami Virtual Program, Arizona (MVPAZ) is an online public-school program of the Miami, AZ Unified School District that serves students in grades K-10. MVPAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). MVPAZs individualized approach gives Arizona students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more about MVPAZ, visit https%3A%2F%2Fmvpaz.k12.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005005/en/

