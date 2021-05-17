It's Time to Celebrate the Students! Idaho Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Are Ready to Move Forward





After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique Drive-In theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18th at 8pm.









In the age of COVID, note that these drive-thru ceremonies provide a safe, socially distant way for students to be recognized by staff in-person. There is no requirement or obligation to attend. Students will have the option of taking photos at the photo booth set-up for them and to mingle with other graduates in a safe way.









While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, IDVA never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward, said IDVA Head of School Kelly Edginton. Their achievements deserve to be shouted from the top of Borah Peak, and were so happy to have provided a range of solutions to help all our IDVA families.









This year, IDVA will graduate over 200 students. Approximately 50 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 and nearly $700,000 worth of college scholarships have reportedly been awarded to the Class of 2021. Six students will graduate high school with an associate degree through one of the local Idaho colleges and universities.









Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Idaho and beyond including Gonzaga University, Utah State University, Montana State University, University of Arizona, the University of Idaho, Boise State University, Idaho State University, and several others.









Hyrum Scott Smith, from Preston, Idaho, is IDVAs 2021 highest ranking student and plans to attend Utah State University in the fall of 2023, after serving a two-year mission. Scott will graduate high school with an Associate of Arts Degree in Business through College of Western Idaho.









Trennon Talbot, from Boise, is IDVAs 2021 second highest ranking student. Trennon plans to attend Boise State University in the fall of 2021. He will major in Games Interactive Media and Design and has been accepted into the honors college, a selective program for high achieving students. Trennon will be entering college as a sophomore after graduating high school with 41 college credits.









I'm so grateful for IDVA and the life lessons I've learned from the teachers and counselors here, said Hyrum. It was so nice that I didn't have to worry about what would happen to my education during the Covid-19 pandemic. We were fortunate enough to continue school without any interruptions and that was such a relief for me.









Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons some were looking for a safe and healthy environment to school, and others were looking for more of a personalized and challenging academic experience.









IDVA students access a robust and rigorous online curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers. IDVA works with students to utilize their state Advanced Opportunities funding, offers a variety of dual credit courses, and opportunities for students to receive certifications in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and programs within Adobe Suite.









IDVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:









WHAT: In-Person Idaho Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremonies









WHEN:















Tuesday, May 18 th , 8 PM, Motor Vu Drive-in Theatre, Idaho Falls, SE Idaho











Drive-In Style

















Monday, May 24 th ,, 4 PM, NNU Brandt Center, SW Idaho











Traditional auditorium style with social distance seating per family

















Monday, May 24 th , 2PM and 4 PM, Kroc Center, North Idaho











Traditional auditorium style with social distance seating per family

















WHAT: VirtualIdaho Virtual Academy 2021 Graduation Ceremony









WHEN: Thursday, May 26th, 2021, 4:00 PM, link will be posted to IDVA%26rsquo%3Bs+Facebook+Page+









CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Cheri Pearson at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].









About Idaho Virtual Academy









Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) is an online public charter school serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Idaho public school system, IDVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. Learn more at idva.k12.com.





