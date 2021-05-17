Logo
Capital Southwest Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

DALLAS, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (Capital Southwest or the Company; CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Capital Southwest has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live via phone and over the Internet on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone:

Dial (866)-502-8274 and provide the operator with Conference ID 6354954 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly afterwards, until June 2, 2021, by dialing (855)-859-2056 and entering Conference ID 6354954.

By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast using the Investor Relations section of Capital Southwest's website at www.capitalsouthwest.com, or by using https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ct3865nh. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay of the conference call will be available on Capital Southwest's website shortly after the call.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation ( CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $313 million in net assets as of December 31, 2020. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with regard to Capital Southwests notes offering, the expected net proceeds from the offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as will, may, could, expect, and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on managements current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks identified in Capital Southwests filings with the SEC and risks related to, among other things: changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; regulatory changes; tax treatment and general economic and business conditions; uncertainties associated with the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global and U.S. capital markets and the global and U.S. economy, the length and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States as well as worldwide and the magnitude of the economic impact of that outbreak; and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business prospects and the operational and financial performance of our portfolio companies, including our ability and their ability to achieve our respective objectives, and the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to continue to effectively manage our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwests registration statement and other SEC filings for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer
214-884-3829

